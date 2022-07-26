COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A deadly Sunday morning fire at a duplex in Columbia was intentionally set, according to Richland County fire officials.

Crews with the Columbia Fire Department responded at about 4:30 a.m. to a duplex fire off Sands Street. At the scene, crews found much of the property was on fire. Four vehicles on the property were also on fire.

Firefighters found one victim inside of the home. They were taken from the home and the fire was extinguished.

Following an investigation into the fire, the Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the deadly fire was intentionally set, noting that the fire started on the front exterior of the duplex.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is handling the arson investigation.