Officials: Former South Carolina deputy got nude photos from teen girl

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a former South Carolina deputy who was accused of hitting a woman with his elbow last year now faces additional charges after receiving nude photos from a teenage girl.

The Greenville News reports Michael Scott Valdario was charged in September with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor second degree. Authorities say he enticed a 16-year-old girl to send him the images on social media.

He was also charged with kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct first degree a month later. It’s not clear if the subsequent charges are related to the September charge but they stem from incidents in Lexington County.

His attorney did not respond to a request for comment by the newspaper.