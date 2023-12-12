MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — Planning and zoning officials in Mebane voted Monday night to recommend denying a proposal for a Buc-ee’s location in the city.

The city will take up the proposal on Jan. 8 and could still possibly give Buc-ee’s the green light.

More than 30 people signed up to speak to the Planning and Zoning Board, and most of them were against the 32-acre mega gas station site off Interstate-40 just one exit west of Tanger Outlets. The meeting lasted over four hours.

The store would have 600 parking spaces and an estimated 5 million visitors a year. That would require extensive upgrades to the surrounding roads and on-ramps.

Several of the planning and zoning officials who voted against the proposal cited traffic concerns.