Officials investigate after body found in river in Pembroke

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WBTW) — Officials are investigating after a body was found in the river in the 8200 block of Deep Branch Road in Pembroke Tuesday.

Deputies said the body was found by Town of Pembroke employees near the railroad tracks around 11:42 a.m.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the death, which is standard procedure. The body will be taken to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office in Raleigh for identification and determining the cause of death, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

