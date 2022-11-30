MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — There was one flight unlike the rest Tuesday at RDU.

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that a coyote was struck by a Boeing 737 plane on its departure from the Raleigh-Durham International Airport to Chicago Midway International Airport.

Southwest Airlines flight 1221 was originally scheduled for a 7:40 p.m. departure, according to FlightAware.

A spokesperson for the FAA said the flight returned to RDU at about 8 p.m., landing safely after the crew reported striking the animal during take-off.

According to FlightAware, the plane did later make it to its intended destination of Chicago Midway with a departure from RDU at approximately 10:05 p.m. Later on Tuesday, the plane made an additional trip from Chicago to New Orleans.

As the FAA continues to investigate the collision, no injuries or damages to the plane have been reported.