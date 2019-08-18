Officials investigating after shrimping boat sinks, leaks oil in Jeremy Creek

MCCLELLANVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Cleanup is underway in Jeremy Creek after a 43-foot shrimping vessel sunk Sunday morning.

Crews from Awendaw-McClellanville fire responded to the scene just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the department’s Facebook page.

That’s when they found the “Miss Addie” underwater, leaking oil and fuel. The department notified the US Coast Gaurd and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, both of which also responded.







Crews worked to place hazmat booms and pads around the scene to collect the leaking fluids.

The vessel will be removed by a local contractor, who will also handle the cleanup. It’s unclear if anyone was on-board Sunday morning.

The cause of the capsize is still under investigation by the Coast Gaurd.