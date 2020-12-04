Officials: Kerosene heater caused Laurinburg fire that critically injured two

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A kerosene heater caused a fire in Laurinburg Friday morning that left two people critically injured, according to Laurinburg Fire Department Chief Jordan McQueen.

The fire was reported around 12:45 a.m. near Church Street and Caledonia Road, McQueen said. When officials arrived, two people were in the front yard who got out of the home. One had deep cuts and burns and the other had just burns.

Both were taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital and then airlifted to the Burn Center at UNC Chapel Hill in critical condition, McQueen said.

The fire was out around 1:30 a.m. and the home was destroyed, McQueen said.

Laurinburg PD and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation also assisted in the investigation.