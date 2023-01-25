CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 66-year-old USPS Letter Carrier was involved in an armed robbery Thursday in south Charlotte; officials are offering up to $50,000 for information leading to an arrest, according to an Inspection Service release.

The incident happened at about 6:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of Candlewood Drive near South Boulevard.

Officials said three black males in their early 20s, wearing all black, fled the scene in a white four-door sedan.

Neighbors said the men followed the 66-year-old as he walked his route, knowing where and when he would be the most vulnerable. They stole his phone and arrow key, which unlocks most mailboxes.

The suspects should be considered ‘armed and dangerous.’

USPS released the following statement regarding robberies:

“In the event of a robbery, the employee should try to remain as calm as possible, offer no resistance, and give the robber what they want. If anyone sees or witnesses a carrier in distress, they need to immediately call 911 and then contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. The safety and well-being of Postal Service employees are the highest priority for the Postal Inspection Service. U.S. Postal Inspectors educate employees on preventative measures.” A few examples are:

Making sure employees secure their vehicles

Parking in well-lit, high-traffic areas

Keep aware of their surroundings

“Also, we ask the community to keep an eye out for letter carriers, especially during this busy time. Regarding packages being stolen and mail theft, the U.S. Postal Service safely delivers mail to more than 160 million addresses, mail that includes checks, money orders, credit cards, and merchandise. Unfortunately, such items are also attractive to thieves. While most mail deliveries reach their intended recipients, mail theft can and does occur. There are steps, however, that customers can take to keep their mail safe. Don’t let incoming mail sit in your mailbox. If you are expecting a check or any important delivery, Postal Inspectors recommend checking your mailbox daily and removing your mail as promptly as possible. Outgoing mail can be deposited inside your local post office or into a blue USPS collection box. If it is deposited into a collection box, be sure to do so BEFORE the final collection time of the day, which is displayed on the box. The longer your mail stays in the mailbox, the more susceptible it is to theft. Mail theft most often occurs in the overnight hours when no people are around to witness the theft.“

Inspection Services asks anyone with information to contact their hotline at 877-876-2455 or submit a tip to Charlotte CrimeStoppers.