UPDATE 3:19 p.m.: Chief Kunitzer with St Johns Fire District confirmed one person is dead.

The Charleston County Coroner has arrived on the scene.

Crews are working on locating another potential victim.

–

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Several agencies and the county coroner are responding to a plane crash in Abbapoola Creek on Johns Island Saturday afternoon.

According to St. Johns Fire District, crews are on the scene of a plane crash in Abbapoola Creek off of Legareville Road near Sol Legare Boat Landing between James and Johns Island.

The crash was reported around 1:00 p.m. and involves a small plane.

Chief Kunitzer with St Johns Fire District confirmed to News 2 that multiple victims were involved in the crash.

The coroner has been called to the scene.

“The crash is extensive and tough to get to,” Chief Kunitzer said.

Officials say the FAA has been notified and the public is asked to avoid the area.