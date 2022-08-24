SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — An Ohio man is facing multiple charges after police said he stole a forklift Saturday evening and drove it down Interstate 385 in Greenville County.

According to the Simpsonville Police Department, an officer responded at 7:49 p.m. to Lowe’s Home Improvement in reference to a grand larceny in progress.

When officers arrived, they were told by dispatch about a forklift traveling downing Grandview Drive. However, the officers saw the forklift being driven south on I-385 southbound, heading against traffic.

The forklift then turned onto Ray R Tally, traveling toward a Walmart, police said. As officers tried to find the forklift, the driver traveled into the parking lot of Home Depot and Aldi, then to Zaxby’s and onto Fairview Road.

Police caught up with the forklift on Fairview Road, and using lights and sirens they unsuccessfully tried to get the forklift driver to pull over.

Officers said the forklift continued toward Harrison Bridge Road, where an officer got in front of it to try to stop it. However, the driver turned right into the parking lot of a Target and the officer began running after it.

Police said the forklift finally stopped in the parking lot.

According to the police report, Devon Christopher Pawlus, 34, of Westfield, Ohio, was very intoxicated and did not think he had stolen the forklift. Pawlus told police he took the forklift because the keys were still in the ignition.

Pawlus was charged with public intoxication, grand larceny of more than $10,000, grand larceny of more than 42,000 but less than $10,000, and strong-armed robbery.

He was given a $50,520 bond and taken to the Greenville County Detention Center.