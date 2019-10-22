One dead after being struck by train in Pembroke

PEMBROKE, NC (WBTW) – A man is dead after he was hit by a train on Railroad Street in Pembroke, according to Pembroke Police.
Pembroke Police Chief Ed Locklear told News13 that officers were called to the scene at around 3:19 p.m. Tuesday.
Police and CSX are investigating the incident.
Count on News13 for updates.
