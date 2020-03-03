SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A person is dead after a Tuesday morning crash.
According to officials with North Carolina Highway Patrol, the person was traveling on Highway 401 outside of Laurinburg. It is not clear if there were any other cars involved.
Troopers will identify the driver’s name after they notify their family. Count on News13 for updates on this crash.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- One dead after car crash in Scotland County
- HCPD: Warrants issued for woman in 2008 Baby Boy Horry Case; woman was CCU student at time
- Deputies: One injured, one in custody after shooting in Florence County
- Horry County peer mentor students attend etiquette lunch
- More warm and wet weather on the way: A few storms could be on the stronger side this afternoon