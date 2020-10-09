One dead after Friday morning shooting in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot and killed in Laurinburg Friday morning, according to Laurinburg police.

Police said the shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. at the intersection of Welch Street and Biggs Street. When officers arrived, Christian Michael Covington, 22, of Laurinburg, was found unresponsive behind a vacant home.

According to police, officers attempted life-saving measures until EMS arrived, but Covington was declared dead.

No suspects have been named. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 910-276-3211.