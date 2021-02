ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — One person died Wednesday after a motorcycle crash in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol (NCHP).

The crash happened at about 12:24 p.m. on NC 710 near Island Grove Road, southwest of Red Springs, according to troopers.

Troopers said the motorcycle driver was killed after hitting another car head-on. No charges were filed.

The identity of the person killed has not been released.