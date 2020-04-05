One dead in Chesterfield County shooting, coroner says

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A 26-year-old was fatally shot late Saturday night, according to Chesterfield County authorities.

The shooting happened on Dizzy Gillespie Drive in Cheraw before midnight Saturday, according to Chesterfield County Coroner Kip Kiser.

The shooting left Garrett McIntosh, 26, of Cheraw, dead, Kiser said.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Divsion (SLED) is assisting in the investigation.

News13 has reached out to SLED for additional information, but the agency said it could only confirm is was still assisting with the investigation.

