CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said one person died Monday night at a south Charlotte McDonald’s off South Boulevard.

The location was close to the McDonald’s in the Starmount neighborhood at 7051 South Boulevard. Police said that the victim was shot in the fast-food restaurant’s parking lot.

Police attempted to render aid, but the person died in the parking lot.

Police are not looking for additional suspects at this time.

The information comes after a deadly weekend in Mecklenburg County. On Saturday, authorities found James Johnson, 55, of Cornelius, dead at the scene along Lynn Drive.

On Monday, officers said Geovany Munoz, 19, and Arnaldo Munoz, 53, were arrested and facing first-degree murder charges. An initial investigation revealed that the victim and the suspects were neighbors, and the shooting resulted from a dispute between the parties.