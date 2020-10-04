One dead in single-vehicle crash in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) — Lumberton Police Department says one person is dead after a car ran off a roadway and overturned Sunday.

Lumberton Communications Center was notified of a crash at 10:44 a.m. at Noir Street and Alamac Road.

Police and first responders arrived to find a 2000 Ford Ranger had run off of Noir Street and Alamac Road and overturned with the driver still in the vehicle.

The driver, William Albert Euliss, 66, of Lumberton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lumberton Police say an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

The Lumberton Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact Officer Stephen Jacobs at 910-671-3845.

