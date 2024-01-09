CLAREMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has died and two others are injured after a tree fell on a house in Catawba County, Queen City News confirmed.

It happened Tuesday afternoon at 2400 Evening Drive near Cindi Lane in Claremont.

According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, several trees went down in the neighborhood. Authorities believe the damage was caused by a tornado, however, NWS would have to confirm.

Aaron Turk with the sheriff’s office told QCN it’s the “worst damage” he’s ever seen in a storm.

Details are limited as to the ages of the victims and the damage done to the house.

