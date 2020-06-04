One dead, two injured in shooting in Pembroke

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WBTW) — Three people were shot, one of which died, Tuesday evening in Pembroke after what deputies described as an altercation between family members.

Deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Chad Dr. in Pembroke around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. When deputies arrived at the home, Gary Justin Helsel, 26, of High Point, N.C. was found dead from a gunshot wound.

Two other family members were transported to an undisclosed medical center to be treated, deputies said. One of the victims was released from the hospital, and the other remains hospitalized but is expected to recover.

Multiple firearms and a knife were seized during the investigation.

Ryan Franklin Locklear, 23, of Fairmont, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and given a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Deputies discussed details with the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office and at this time, no charges will be filed related to the shooting, but it was not made clear why.