One injured in Colleton County plane crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials in Colleton County on Friday responded to a plane crash in Colleton County.

According to Colleton County Fire and Rescue, a single-engine plane crashed around 4:00 p.m. near Round O Road in Walterboro.

There were two people onboard the Piper PA-32R-300 plane.

The pilot was airlifted to MUSC with multiple injuries and burns after apparently being ejected. The other person is still on scene, according to first responders. The coroner was reportedly called to the scene as well.

First responders said that the plane’s landing gear was out and it had hit many trees on the way down. The plane had broken up a bit and some parts were scattered among the trees.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that investigators are working to verify the aircraft registration number, which should be released to the public at a later time.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has confirmed that it is investigating the incident.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.