LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured in a shooting Monday evening in Lumberton, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. near Spruce Street and Swann Drive. Officers on scene found a man that was shot.

Police said the man was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center and was then flown to another hospital. His condition is unknown.

No other details were provided by police. Count on News13 for updates.