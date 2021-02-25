One injured, one arrested in Laurinburg shooting

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured and another was arrested after a shooting Thursday in Laurinburg, according to police.

The shooting happened at about 10 a.m. on Willow Drive, police said. A man was found laying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital.

Police were able to identify Steven Christopher Haywood, 35, as the suspect. Witnesses told police Haywood was inside a home, police said.

Police surrounded the home and Haywood surrendered without incident, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.