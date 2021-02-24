One killed in 5-vehicle crash in Robeson County including 18-wheeler

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed in a five-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler Wednesday in Robeson County, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 1:08 p.m. at the intersection of Roberts Avenue and 7th Street in Lumberton, troopers said.

A four-door vehicle was traveling north on 7th Street when it ran a red light at the intersection and hit a silver SUV traveling east on Roberts Avenue, troopers said. The silver SUV spun around and overturned after being hit by a red Impala. After hitting the SUV, the Impala hit the 18-wheeler.

The vehicle that ran the red light also hit the 18-wheeler and then skidded across Roberts Avenue and hit a black Suburban on 7th Street, according to troopers.

The male driver of the vehicle that ran the red light died in the crash, troopers said. Their identity has not been released.