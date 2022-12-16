WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Friday morning in a crash in Williamsburg County near the Georgetown County line, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 11 a.m. in the area of Highway 41 and Highway 51 in Williamsburg County, according to troopers.

A driver in a sedan was headed north on Highway 41 when they crossed the center line and hit a tractor-trailer head on, troopers said. The driver of the sedan died on scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The name of the person killed has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol.