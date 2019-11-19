One person dead after crash outside Red Springs

RED SPRINGS, NC (WBTW) – One person is dead after a crash Tuesday on Highway 71 just outside of Red Springs, according to Red Springs Police Chief Ronnie Patterson.

Chief Patterson said that any other information will have to come from the NC Highway Patrol.

We have reached out to Highway Patrol for details and are waiting on a response.

Count on News13 for updates.

