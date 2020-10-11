One person dead, another injured in Rowland, NC shooting

ROWLAND, NC (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said a shooting occurred as a result of an argument at a card game in Rowland, NC.

Sheriff deputies responded Saturday at 2:59 A.M. to 1552 Purvis Rd in Rowland, NC in reference to two people shot.

Jamel R. Hendrix, 24, of Lumberton died from his gunshot injures prior to reaching the hospital.

Another person experienced a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.

