One person found dead after boat capsizes in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – SCDNR officials say they received a call at around 3:30 am about a capsized vessel with four people on board.
Within an hour of the call, three of the four people were found safe.
The fourth person was found dead at around 2:38 pm.
The Coast Guard, BCSO, SCDNR and local fire departments all responded to the call.
The identity of the deceased is not being released at this time.
