RED SPRINGS, NC (WBTW) – One person has died after a shooting in Robeson County.

According to Red Springs Police Chief Ronnie Patterson, Brian Roshawn Johnson died on the scene.

Johnson was shot near the corner of East 8th Street and East Sunset Drive Tuesday evening, Chief Patterson said. No suspects have been determined at this time and police are still investigating.

Count on News13 for updates on this story.

LATEST NEWS: