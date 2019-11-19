One SC Fund to provide over $300K to hurricane relief and disaster preparation

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Groups across the state of South Carolina will get more than $313,000 dollars for hurricane relief and disaster preparation as part of the One SC Fund.

That includes groups in Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, and Marlboro counties. The fund was established in 2015 after the Thousand-Year Flood.

Nonprofit organizations can find information about applying for grants here.

$313,344 in grants will be split between 11 organizations across the state. These groups will be receiving grants from the One SC Fund:

Brethren Disaster Ministries for repairs on homes in Nichols, S.C. that were affected by Hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

Darlington County Habitat for Humanity for the replacement of roofs and repair of water damage caused by flooding.

Darlington County Long-Term Recovery Group to assist families living in poverty with home repairs needed due to Hurricane Florence and with registering with the South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office.

Dillon County Long-Term Recovery Group to provide case management, household furnishings, and repairs to the citizens of Dillon County.

Good Samaritan Community Development Corp to install new roofing for low-income residents in Florence County most impacted by Hurricane Florence.

Good360 will partner with local nonprofits tosupply community members affected by disasters with products they need for cleanup and rebuilding.

Habitat for Humanity Georgetown SC Inc to assist low-income families in making their homes safe and secure, specifically homes that have worsened in the last five years due to disasters.

Marlboro County Long-Term Recovery Group for housing rehabilitation for those affected by Hurricane Florence.

New Vision Community Development for home recovery and rebuild, water and tree removal, disaster case management, temporary shelter and lodging, and repairs to plumbing, electrical wiring and bug infestation due to recent disasters.

South Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church for case management and construction components to assist with unmet needs that resulted from Hurricane Florence.

Tri-Community Center Inc for establishing Special Medical Needs Shelter and Point of Distribution (POD) site in Berkeley County to accept and distribute supplies and resources during a disaster.

“The One SC Fund has helped thousands of South Carolinians affected by disaster return home during the past four years,” said JoAnn Turnquist, president and CEO of Central Carolina Community Foundation. “We’re grateful for the many generous donors who have helped these families and individuals.”

Donations for the One SC Fund came from many generous individuals and businesses across the nation. The nonprofit grant recipients were selected by a grants committee made up of representatives from five S.C. community foundations, as well as business and civic leaders.