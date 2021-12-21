Online estate auction for ‘Andy Griffith’ actress Betty Lynn brings in thousands

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — The auction of actress Betty Lynn’s estate is underway, and some items may go for thousands of dollars.

The auction started on Friday at 8 a.m. and runs until Dec. 30 at noon. It is online only.

Rogers Realty & Auction Co.

As of Tuesday morning, the highest single bid on an item was $2,250 for a 12.5-by-10.5-inch framed illustration of Betty Lynn and Don Knotts. The drawing is signed by Henry E. Kidd and dated Oct. 14, 2017.

Knotts played Deputy Sheriff Barney Fife on “The Andy Griffith Show.” He died in 2006.

A 10.5-by-10.5-inch framed photo of the two is also up for auction, but going for about a fourth of the price, $575.

The second highest-bid item is a black-and-white, floral recipe box containing what appear to be hand-written recipes. The high bid on the box was $1,250 as of Tuesday morning.





Thus far, those two items are the only two to hit four figures.

The rest range from as little as $1—a table leaf that could be converted to another use—to hundreds of dollars.

There are 118 items up for auction. The full list is included below:

Picture of Betty Lynn and Don Knotts 12.5″ x 10.5″ 1/500

Picture of Betty Lynn and Don Knotts 10.5″ x 10.5″

Award – 2016 Excellence in Tourism presented to Betty Lynn 10′ x 12.75″

Recipe box and recipes

Things Remembered musical jewelry box

11 angels, some Willow Tree and Lenox

Mantel Clock, 18.5″ tall

Silverware box with Lenox knives

2 tiny angel pictures, Valeri candle sticks, candles

Rowenta steam iron

Mary with the Christ child, Made in Italy, 9″ x 18″ tall

Picture – St. Therese 17.5″ x 21.5″

Picture – Carnival of Venice 13.5″ x 22″

Mountain scene painting on canvas 20.5″ x 24.5″

Seth Thomas mantel clock – Ladies at a well scene 15.5″ x25.5″

Puppy, cabin, 4 clear round glass, frog, Ireland miniatures, cups

Grace China made in Occupied Japan

USA broiling pan, Temptations Floral lace server, 4 vegetable containers

Green pitcher, 2 Corelle plates, pyrex dish, pyrex pie plate, rubbermaid dish, stainless bows

2 Motley cups and tea pot, 4 clear glasses, 4 clear goblets, 10 wine glasses

Mother and child Nodemisericorde, Bag with vacuum pieces, vacuum, My Little Steamer, Rose flower lid compote

4 green glasses, 8 cobalt blue wine glasses

Coffee cups,Chinango china, Teleflora gift, 2 Irish coffee glasses, salt and paper, E Lynn Vase

Gold color rim plate, La Pearl Rose Germany plate, Sakura plate, Royal Kent plates

Reed & Barton stainless, Lenox stainless, Temptations carving set

Camelia silver plate, Wm. Rogers, ham roast holder, Reed & Barton

Rose painted pitcher, Inspirado, crystal pickle dish, blue pickle dish, Germany & Italy pieces

Turkey server, round server, server with handle

4 Butterfly Meadow plates, Hand painted triple bowl needs handle repair, 2 kettles, 2 clear glasses, creamer sugar

Theodore Haviland serving platter, Japan plate, 4 butterfly cups, Germany pitcher and sugar bowl

Hamilton Beach blender chef, Bistro can opener

14 Noritake Plates, 6 salad plates, 16 bread plates

6 Haviland France plates, bowl, gravy bowl, cup, saucers

7 Royal Kent plates, 5 bread plates,8 cups, pitcher, platter

3 Temptations serving bowls

Sheffield gold 12 cups, Royal Kent pitcher, coffee pot

Grace china made in Occupied Japan, 12 cups, Gravy bowl and lid

Crocheted pieces

Mirror, brush, comb

Keurig K cup and coffee

Bag of Cardinals, glasses, angel, watch, AM/FM radio

Pineapple shape base lamp – 21″ tall

Belleek Lamp 22″ tall

Sailboat scene placemats

Forest painting – Art & Frame Enterprises, Panorama City, CA 19″ x 23″

Wide wood frame picture of Betty Lynn’s Grandmother 20″ x 24″

Wide wood frame picture of Betty Lynn’s Grandfather 20″ x 24″

Wall mirror 57″ tall and 20″ wide

Seth Thomas mantel clock – Dog scene 15.5″ x25″

Box of Clothes hangers

Temptations Four 14 oz. cups, four 12 oz. cups, dessert cups, serving pieces, salad bowls, bread plates, bowls

Butterfly Meadow creamer, sugar, 4 cups, 4 plates, tea pot, 4 dessert bowls

Jewelry storage kits and Sachi bag

6 crystal classes, Surefit recliner cover, trash can, Tripp-Lite, pet blanket, bowl

Large box of clothes on hangers, Large and XL

Large box of clothes on hangers, Large and XL

Large box of clothes on hangers, Large and XL

Large box of clothes on hangers, Large and XL

Large box of clothes on hangers, Large and XL

Spider web back accent chair

Lynn died after a brief illness in October at the age of 95.

She was born Elizabeth Ann Theresa Lynn on Aug. 29, 1926, in Kansas City, Missouri.

At the time of her death, she was living in Mount Airy.

Lynn’s character on “The Andy Griffith Show” was Barney Fife’s girlfriend.

She was in 26 episodes of “The Andy Griffith Show,” which were broadcast between 1961 and 1966 and spanned the show’s first six seasons.

For more information on the auction, click here.