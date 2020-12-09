Online petition calls for Charleston council member to resign after alleged support of Proud Boys event

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – An online petition calling for the immediate resignation of a councilman for the City of Charleston has received more than two thousand signatures.

An organizer of the petition is calling for councilman Harry Griffin to resign over his involvement and support of an event that happened in downtown Charleston over the weekend that was led by so-called right-wing activists.

“Multiple right-wing groups including the Proud Boys held a rally in downtown Charleston with the support of Charleston City Councilman Harry Griffin,” the petition stated. “While Griffin did not himself speak at the rally, he was scheduled to do so and only pulled out at the last minute.”

The event was organized by Tyler Bessenger of ‘The Contemporary Conservative’ and Corey Allen from ‘The Overton Report,’ and included a number of guests who invited a march to city hall demanding “a redress of the ever-growing list of grievances inflicted upon the people of Charleston by our elected officials.”

Organizers of the petition for Griffin’s resignation stated that by inviting the alt-right organization, the ‘Proud Boys’ into the city, he “has proven himself unfit” to hold leadership in Charleston.

Griffin has been outspoken about the May 30th riot that happened in downtown Charleston. He recently proposed a plan that would have West Ashley secede from the City of Charleston over a vote to increase taxes and launched an online petition that garnered less than 500 signatures.

Griffin said he does not plan to seek re-election. His term will come to an end in 2021.