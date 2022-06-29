SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The South Carolina Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed that the office is investigating after a Greer man disappeared while working a recycling company.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office previously confirmed that it was investigating the disappearance of Duncan Alexander Burrell Gordon.

Burrell was reported missing on May 5.

According to Burrell’s family, the 20-year-old man was last seen during his work on the overnight shift at Industrial Recycling and Recovery, Inc. located on Green Road in Greer.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office confirmed that his DNA was located at the plant. Although DNA was found, no body was located after Burrell’s disappearance.

SC OSHA did not give any other details about the investigation.