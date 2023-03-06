WANDO, S.C. (WCBD) — An outdoor air-conditioning unit exploded Sunday in Berkeley County, injuring one person, authorities said.

Crews with Cainhoy Fire Department responded just before 5 p.m. to a home off Morning Marsh Lane in Wando after getting a report of an explosion and found one person who had been injured. The person was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

“Fire crews checked the home and found no interior damage. Power was secured to the unit and the cause is under investigation,” officials said.

Outdoor air conditioning unit damaged after Sunday evening explosion | Photo courtesy Cainhoy Fire & Rescue

It is still unclear what caused the unit to explode.

Berkeley County EMS and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.