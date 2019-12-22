Over 180 pounds of hemp seized in South Carolina

WELLFORD, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Wellford, SC seized 183 pounds of what they believe to be marijuana, but the man who bought it says it’s hemp.

The Wellford Police chief says two drivers were stopped when police suspected they could be trafficking marijuana.

The two drivers were hired to transport the hemp back to a CBD distributor who bought it in Texas.

A sample of the product has been sent to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) for testing.

The two drivers are currently not facing charges.

“If the tests come back legal, then obviously we want to get it returned to the legal owner. We do not want to withhold anything that’s legal from anybody. But the way it’s packaged and the way the investigation has gone up to this point we wanted to do our due diligence in making sure that it is what it’s said to be.” Chief David Green

If the tests show a level of THC higher than .3, it would be considered Marijuana, which is illegal in the state of South Carolina.