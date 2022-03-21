RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Overdose deaths in North Carolina were up 40 percent in 2020 compared with the previous year, according to a report released on Monday by the state Department of Health and Human Services.

That translated into nine people dying every day from a drug overdose.

“A single life lost to an overdose is a life we should have saved, DHHS Services Secretary Kody H. Kinsley said in a statement. “Stress, loss of housing and loss of employment for those in recovery caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a backslide in our fight against substance use disorders.”

Nationwide, more than 100,000 people died of drug overdoses in 2020; In North Carolina, 3,304 died. The state also reported almost 15,000 emergency department visits related to drug overdoses.

The state expects the final overdose numbers for 2021 to also be higher than those of pre-pandemic years.

The state found overdose deaths and the increases disproportionally affect historically marginalized populations.

Overdose Death Rates by Year and Race

2019 rate 2020 rate Increase American Indian/Indigenous 43.3 83.6 93% Black/African American 16.1 26.7 66% White 27.4 36.1 32%

The state also said increased overdoses in recent years were the result of opioids like heroin and fentanyl. In 2020, officials said more than 70% of overdose deaths likely involved illicitly manufactured fentanyl.

More than 60% of overdose deaths involved multiple substances. In addition, the state said the use of stimulants like cocaine and methamphetamine are increasing.