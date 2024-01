MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Police Officer Bill Martin reported a truck has overturned on the Arthur Ravenel Bridge in the northbound lanes.

All lanes of the Ravenel Bridge are closed off due to this incident. No traffic can pass to Mount Pleasant.

Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

It is unknown when the bridge will reopen. Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling with excessive winds.