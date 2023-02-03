RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh-based national leader of the Pagans Motorcycle Club, recognized by law enforcement as an Outlaw Motorcycle Gang, will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Christopher Lamar Baker, 49, was sentenced to 75 years in prison on Friday for a total of 17 charges. Those charges ranged from drug trafficking and firearm charges to money laundering.

During the sentencing announcement, Michael Easley, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina called Baker a ‘prolific’ meth trafficker. Court evidence showed Baker supplied over 268 kilograms of methamphetamine into the Raleigh area and surrounding states on the East Coast.

The ATF and Raleigh Police Department showed some of the 46 confiscated firearms along with photos of Pagans club jackets, drugs, signs inciting violence and showing swastikas.

“He’s been stripped of his patches, stripped of his colors, stripped of his motorcycle,” said Easley during the press conference. “He will never again feel the freedom of the open road that millions of law-abiding bikers feel every day.”

Easley said Baker is one of 20 defendants in this operation, including a dozen Pagan members and two drug suppliers.

Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson also spoke during the sentencing announcement Friday.

“Removing this very dangerous person from our streets was an extraordinary step in making our community and state safer,” she said. “By disrupting illegitimate criminal enterprises that seek to traffic guns and drugs into our community, we send a message that we will not tolerate the harm these dangerous organizations cause.”