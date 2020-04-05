Pageland Police Chief tests positive for COVID-19

PAGELAND, CHESTERFIELD CO. (WBTW) – Pageland Police Chief Craig Greenlee has been diagnosed with COVID-19 Saturday.

Upon noticing symptoms, Chief Greenlee self-quarantined on March 27 to protect his family, co-workers, and the public.

Pageland Town Attorney Adam M. Foard said measures are being taken to ensure the safety of the citizens of Pageland and the continued operation of local law enforcement. Officers and town employees who have come in contact with the Chief have been directed to self-quarantine pending evaluation by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Chesterfield County Sheriff James Dixon has been notified and will be providing deputies to assist with Pageland Police Department operations.

“With this sad news, it has brought much closer to home that COVID-19 is present in our community,” said Pageland Mayor Jason Evans. “Thankfully, Chief Greenlee followed the advice of local and national leaders and self-quarantined at the earliest time. Pageland will weather this storm and I ask the public to shower the Chief and our community as a whole with its well wishes and blessings for a speedy recovery.”