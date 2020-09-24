Pair charged with rape, murder in NCs woman’s July disappearance

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people have been arrested and charged with rape and murder in connection with a woman who went missing in Hope Mills, police announced Thursday.

Rebecca Michelle Fellows (also known as Rebecca Garcia-James) was reported missing on July 9 in Hope Mills.

Beverly Ann Harris and Miguel Angel Navarro (Photo: Cumberland County Detention Center)

Police now say that she was kidnapped, raped, and murdered – and two people are in custody.

Hope Mills police, along with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested Beverly Ann Harris, 36, of Raeford, and Miguel Angel Navarro, 33, of Hope Mills, in connection with the woman’s disappearance.

Harris and Navarro are charged with first-degree murder, first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, and conspiracy, police said.

Authorities have found human remains that they believe to be Rebecca, but the identity of the remains has not been confirmed yet, police said.

Both suspects are being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond and have their first court appearance set for Thursday afternoon.

This case remains under active investigation. Anyone with information on this investigation is requested to contact Detective Josh Hamilton at (910) 429-3385 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (800) 334-3000 or the Fayetteville-Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.

