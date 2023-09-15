CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cash went flying from an armored truck in north Charlotte Thursday morning, and CMPD is trying to track down anyone who stole a combined $100,000 during the incident.

The situation happened around 10:30 a.m. on Sunset Road near Reames Road. Authorities said all but one lane of Sunset was closed until about 11:50 a.m.

In a police report released Friday, police said the armored car company GardaWorld said $100,000 was lost in the incident.

People working in businesses nearby said they’ve never seen anything like it.

“It was pandemonium, man,” said Rob Cook with Trimmer Barbershop. “Barrels of money all over the place. Everybody out there.”

“They didn’t get too much money if they did get any,” Cook said. “But if you did get that money… you should turn it in.”

The circumstances of the incident are still unclear, however, CMPD confirmed on Thursday that the vehicle was not involved in the wreck. It is unclear at this time exactly how the door was able to open in the back of the armored vehicle. Queen City News was on scene and is continuing to learn more details on the case.