Panthers to require masks indoors at BoFA Stadium, including concourse areas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) — The Carolina Panthers updated their mask policies at Bank of America Stadium Tuesday, and will now require masks for all guests and staff in indoor spaces, which includes the indoor concourses on the 300 and 400 levels.

The decision was made in accordance with the City of Charlotte planning to mandate masks beginning on Wednesday.

Masks will not be required outdoors and some will be available at the stadium entrance points as well as guest relations and security booths for those who need them.

“Our stadium operations staff has worked diligently to provide a game-day experience that is both safe and enjoyable,” the Panthers said in a statement. “Many of the same protocols that were utilized in 2020 will remain, including cashless transactions, mobile ticketing, enhanced cleaning procedures and hand sanitizer stations throughout the stadium.”