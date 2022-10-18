CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A parent is accused of throwing bleach at an elementary school bus driver, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed Tuesday morning.

The incident involved bus number 1701 Tuesday morning which was servicing Winterfield Elementary School in east Charlotte. A bus driver reported that a parent threw bleach on their face.

Nine students onboard the bus were transported to another bus.

Medics and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to the scene.

There is no mention of an arrest or charges at this time, as this remains an active investigation.