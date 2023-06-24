SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Chatham County parents were arrested this month after their baby girl suffered a drug overdose consistent with “street heroin” and was hospitalized, deputies said Friday.

The incident was reported on April 22 when an 11-month-old girl was suffering from an “unknown medical condition” at Chatham Hospital in Siler City, according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

The parents “offered no explanation to medical staff about the cause of the infant’s declining health,” deputies said.

Doctors and staffers at the hospital later determined the cause of the girl’s medical problem, according to deputies.

“It was determined that the infant was suffering from a drug overdose and required naloxone, a medicine that reverses an opioid overdose, to save her life,” the news release said. “A drug screen later determined that the infant tested positive for fentanyl, norfentanyl (a metabolite of fentanyl) and morphine, consistent with street heroin.”

Brian Lavariega, 24, and Hally Scotton, 21, both of Siler City were each charged with felony child abuse (neglect) serious bodily injury, felony child abuse (intentional) serious bodily injury and misdemeanor child abuse, deputies said.

Scotton was arrested Friday by the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office and held in the Chatham County Detention Center under a $150,000 bond.

Lavariega was arrested on June 6 by the Siler City Police Department and held in the Chatham County Detention Center under a $25,000 bond.

They are both scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court on July 17.