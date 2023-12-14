CHERAW, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Concerned parents’ emotions were high Tuesday night after two recent campus security incidents in Chesterfield County.

“She called my phone from that room hysterical, ‘Momma, I love you. I’m scared. I don’t know what’s happening.’ And I’m right across the fence, and I’m standing in the parking lot calling the school, saying, ‘there are multiple children running in this parking lot,'” said one parent.

“She ran into the woods before there ever was a freaking lockdown,” another parent said.

On Dec. 6, workers let two men into the school. They went unchecked for seven minutes after going to a hallway restroom.

“The young men respectfully spoke with the principal and were directed off of the campus without incident,” district leaders said.

Officials said the school’s resource officer was on a class field trip that day. The second incident happened on Friday when administrators said a “mistaken report of an intruder” led to a brief lockdown.

“Cheraw High School is safe for students and staff,” Chesterfield County School District Superintendent Chan Anderson said. “Know this as well, we have work to do. We have work to do. There are some steps, there are some protocols that were not followed last Wednesday. Those need to be corrected and fixed.”

Anderson deputies are investigating both incidents and the district has shared all the details it can about those investigations. He also said the district will involve parents in security.

“Here’s what I want to ask of you, here’s what I need,” Anderson said. “I know that you’re busy, I know that you work, but you’re here because safety is a priority. I’m very serious about this because we are talking about children. We need to set up a parent, school, law enforcement safety team.”

But moms and dads want more answers.

“We need some part-time employees to come through,” said Jodie Goodwin, another concerned parent who has three children in Cheraw and Chesterfield schools. “We need somebody who wants to work some overtime. We need, you know, somebody circling the parking lot multiple times a day, at least on their routes, you know, just diverting their route slightly or whatever to have a show of force.”

Students said they were told not to talk about the incidents, but some said they have been scared to return to campus.

“I need my education, and I just wish they could figure out something,” Hollie Cannon said. “Because what if it happens again and we don’t know? We don’t have a game plan because they’re ignoring it.”

There will be another safety meeting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Cheraw High School.