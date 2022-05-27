CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — StarMed Healthcare is giving away hundreds of canisters of formula on Thursday to parents desperately in need of the product.

Some parents tell Queen City News an event like this is their only option to get food for their babies since they can’t find any in stores and can’t risk getting scammed online.

Inside the bags are supplies only accessible to medical providers right now.

Thursday’s event is the second formula giveaway from StarMed. Last week, the team distributed more than 1,100 canisters. The president of the healthcare company said the national shortage has hit Charlotte families particularly hard.

Parents at StarMed lined up before 8 a.m. Thursday, May 26, knowing they’d have to wait at least two hours to get formula.

FREE INFANT FORMULA: No line at the @StarMedCare on Tuckaseegee Rd. Employees still have hundreds of canisters left to give away for free. Limit one per person. @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/GXSooUnx1A — Savannah Rudicel (@SavannahRudicel) May 26, 2022

“I don’t care what time it starts, as long as I’m here to get something for her, I’m good to go,” Dontay BAttle said.

“My daughter actually got sick. The formula they were giving, the Gerber, she got sick. She has an intolerance to that milk. So that’s when we had to switch over to organic milk, but they don’t have any organic milk. Now, it’s like we’re taking her a step back,” Nazah Singleton said.