Parents of 11-year-old hit by SUV at trunk-or-treat event say his organs will be donated

OAK RIDGE, N.C. – An 11-year old boy will save other children’s lives after losing his.

Brooke Dupree has not left her son’s side since he was rushed to Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston Salem Friday night.

An SUV hit Noah as he was leaving a trunk-or-treat event outside Bethel United Methodist Church in Oak Ridge.

“I never thought this would happen to me,” Dupree told WGHP.

Dupree said Noah wanted to be a doctor when he grew up because he loved to help people. She had no idea he would be helping people by sharing his organs.

Noah’s father, Robert Chambers, says knowing seven kids will be getting organs is helping him find a purpose behind the pain.

“This pain as a father is the worst pain that I have experienced in my life,” Robert said. “Knowing my little boy saved some other child, that helps me push forward knowing Noah is helping people… that is what he was meant for that is what his purpose was.”

On Monday, the sign outside the Bethel United Methodist Church was in memory of Noah and people left flowers around it.

“I would never know in a million years that my firstborn son would be laying in a bed fighting for his life,” Robert said.

At Rockingham County Middle School, students created cards for the family using words like “kind-hearted”, “always laughing” and “sweet” to describe Noah.

“I’ve seen videos of other people’s children praying for Noah who don’t even know him,” Dupree said.

The gym in Madison where Noah’s father works is planning a fundraiser for the family.

“Robert is family to us, and we love him, and we love Noah,” said Stephanie Mabe, the-co-owner of Beauty and Beast

The event is happening at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9 at The Refuge in Mayodan.