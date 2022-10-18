RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The parents of the 15-year-old suspected gunman that took the lives of five people and injured two others in Thursday’s mass shooting have issued a written statement.

Alan and Elise Thompson said:

“Words cannot begin to describe our anguish and sorrow.

“Our son Austin inflicted immeasurable pain on the Raleigh community, and we are overcome with grief for the innocent lives lost. We pray for the families and loved ones of Nicole Conners, Susan Karnatz, Mary Marshall, and Raleigh Police Officer Gabriel Torres. We mourn for their loss and for the loss of our son, James.

“We pray that Marcille “Lynn” Gardner and Raleigh Police Officer Casey Clark fully recover from their injuries, and we pray for everyone who was traumatized by these senseless acts of violence.

“We have so many unanswered questions. There were never any indications or warning signs that Austin was capable of doing anything like this. Our family will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement officials and do whatever we can to help them understand why and how this happened.”

As of 8:13 p.m. on Thursday, Raleigh police Lt. Jason Borneo confirmed the male juvenile suspect had been contained after killing five people. Police told CBS 17 that the active shooter suspect they were searching for was a 15-year-old that Alan and Elise Thompson named as their son, Austin, in their statement.

Austin remains in critical conditions after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.