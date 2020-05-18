Park Service: Outer Banks tourists tried to capture baby horse to take photos

SHACKLEFORD BANKS, N.C. (The Charlotte Observer/AP) — The National Park Service is looking for three tourists who allegedly tried to capture a month-old wild foal in the Outer Banks in an attempt to take some selfies.

The Charlotte Observer reported Sunday the people are wanted for questioning. The Park Service says the situation Friday at Shackleford Banks, which is part of Cape Lookout National Seashore, was captured on video.

The newspaper reports it’s illegal to be within 50 feet of the wild horses in the park. The nonprofit Foundation for Shackleford Horses says a visitor reported witnessing the situation and intervened, prompting the three tourists wanting the selfies to take off.

