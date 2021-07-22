Parkton man charged with attempted murder after Robeson County shooting

PARKTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County deputies have arrested a 43-year-old man after he reportedly shot someone over the weekend.

Jeremy D. Labador, of Parkton, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with the intent to kill, along with attempted first-degree murder. He is also accused of several drug charges, along with other crimes.

Labador shot a man at about 6 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Carol Arnette Street, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was taken to a hospital and remains in critical condition, as of Thursday morning.