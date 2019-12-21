FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A passenger was killed in a single vehicle crash in Fayetteville late Friday night.
The crash happened on Cliffdale Road near Offing Drive shortly before midnight.
Authorities say a vehicle was traveling east on Cliffdale Road when it ran off the roadway and crashed into a tree.
A passenger in the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver and another passenger were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A fourth person inside the vehicle was not injured.
Police have not released the name of the person who died.
Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call Fayetteville Police at 910-433-1807.
- Passenger killed, 2 others injured after vehicle crashes into tree in Fayetteville
- WATCH: Woman charged after running into shopper at North Carolina Walmart, knocking child out of cart
- 2 charged with rape, kidnapping after woman found running along North Carolina road
- 74-year-old man charged with murder in fatal stabbing at Virginia senior living center
- 6 dead after fire in downtown Las Vegas motel