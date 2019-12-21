Passenger killed, 2 others injured after vehicle crashes into tree in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A passenger was killed in a single vehicle crash in Fayetteville late Friday night.

The crash happened on Cliffdale Road near Offing Drive shortly before midnight.

Authorities say a vehicle was traveling east on Cliffdale Road when it ran off the roadway and crashed into a tree.

A passenger in the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver and another passenger were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A fourth person inside the vehicle was not injured.

Police have not released the name of the person who died.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call Fayetteville Police at 910-433-1807.